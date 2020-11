One person died when a small plane crashed late Thursday in Snohomish County.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of N. Cedarvale Loop Road to the report of a plane crash.

When deputies arrived, they found one person who had died at the scene. It was unclear what may have cuased the crash.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.