1 killed in shooting in Olympia, man arrested for domestic violence

One man is in jail and another is dead after a shooting in Olympia late Monday night.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and said he shot and killed someone that attacked his roommate. Deputies arrived at a home near Libby Rd NE and 46th Ave NE around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say the deputies immediately arrested a man and woman standing outside the home. Inside, the deputies found a 39-year-old man dead from several gunshot wounds.

Deputies determined that the victim was arguing with another man in the house, when the man reportedly got a gun and shot the victim multiple times, killing him.

A 31-year-old man was booked into the Thurston County Correction Facility for second-degree domestic violence murder.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.