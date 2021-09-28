1 killed in fiery semi crash on I-5 in Tacoma

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma have reopened after a deadly semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. at Portland Avenue.

Trooper Robert Reyer said a semi crashed into a barrier and spread debris all over the roadway.

When crews arrived at the scene, the semi was fully-involved but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Reyer said the driver inside the cab died.

It took crews about five hours to clear the roadway.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash and it remains ongoing.

