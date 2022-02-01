1 killed in Renton shooting

article

Police are investigating following a deadly shooting in Renton on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Rolling Hills Ave. SE and SE Puget Dr. around 9 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. When they arrived to aid with the crash, they noticed one driver had gunshot wounds to the chest.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if there is a known suspect. Police did not specify if the driver was dead before or after the crash.

Renton police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

