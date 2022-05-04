1 killed in police shooting near I-5 in Federal Way

article

One person was killed in a police shooting Wednesday morning near Interstate 5 in Federal Way.

Few details were immediately known, but investigators were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. An I-5 ramp was blocked near S. 320th St. due to the large police response from several agencies.

Federal Way Police said the shooting involved the King County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team. The suspect is dead. No deptues were hurt.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) will take over the investigation which is standard protocol for shootings involving police officers.

Police said the ramp at S. 317th St. and I-5 would be blocked while the investigation continued.

