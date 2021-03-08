1 killed in motorcycle crash in south King County

article

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday morning in south King County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened early Monday on southbound State Route 509 just north of 128th. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Troopers said the person on the motorcycle died.

It's unclear what led to the crash and no further details have been released.

Two lanes were of SR 509 south were blocked during the investigation.

Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram