Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in Interbay crash

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Interbay
Q13 FOX

1 killed in crash in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood

One person died in a car crash early Friday morning in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a crash that killed one person early Friday morning in the Interbay neighborhood. 

The crash happened near 15th Avenue West and West Garfield Street. 

Investigators said the driver had a medical emergency. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and one passenger in the car was not hurt, according to Seattle police. 

As of 4 a.m., police said drivers should expect road closures in this area for the next couple hours as police process the scene.

The on-ramp to the Magnolia Bridge is closed. Drivers should take alternate routes. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
 

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News