1 killed in Interbay crash

Seattle police are investigating a crash that killed one person early Friday morning in the Interbay neighborhood.

The crash happened near 15th Avenue West and West Garfield Street.

Investigators said the driver had a medical emergency.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and one passenger in the car was not hurt, according to Seattle police.

As of 4 a.m., police said drivers should expect road closures in this area for the next couple hours as police process the scene.

The on-ramp to the Magnolia Bridge is closed. Drivers should take alternate routes.

