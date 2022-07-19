1 killed after fire breaks out at Renton senior housing complex

At least one person has died after a fire broke out at a senior housing unit in Renton, according to Renton firefighters.

Crews responded to the Spencer Court apartments in the 330 block of Wells Ave. S. just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Renton firefighters, the person was found dead outside of the building.

Firefighters said smoke was visible on the third floor. Firefighters also said that the fire was knocked down and contained to the unit of origin.

