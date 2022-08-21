1 killed in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way. When they arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies have a K9 team and drone scouring the area while they search for the suspect.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man standing 5’8" tall with short hair, and was wearing a green shirt with tan pants. He was last seen running north from the area of the shooting, according to deputies.

Authorities ask you avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story.