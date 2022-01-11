1 killed in crash on I-5 near Milton

A driver died Tuesday morning in a crash on I-5 near Milton, troopers said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes on I-5 near 70th Avenue East, near Porter Way at about 3:45 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol told FOX 13 News that a car left the roadway, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram