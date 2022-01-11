1 killed in crash on I-5 near Milton
MILTON, Wash. - A driver died Tuesday morning in a crash on I-5 near Milton, troopers said.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes on I-5 near 70th Avenue East, near Porter Way at about 3:45 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol told FOX 13 News that a car left the roadway, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.
