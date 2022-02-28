1 killed in Bothell fire

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
27
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:01 PM PST until WED 10:23 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 7:42 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:48 PM PST until WED 8:07 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:16 PM PST until TUE 10:32 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:46 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:40 PM PST until TUE 9:11 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:29 AM PST until THU 1:58 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:29 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:56 AM PST until THU 12:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:21 PM PST until TUE 10:12 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:12 PM PST until TUE 8:27 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 PM PST until TUE 1:04 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:09 PM PST until THU 6:49 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:36 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:52 AM PST until WED 11:36 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:25 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:46 AM PST, Mason County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

1 killed in Bothell fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bothell
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo provided by Bothell Police Department.

BOTHELL, Wash. - A person has died in a fire at a Bothell home, according to firefighters. 

Crews were called to the 20700 block of 34th Dr SE around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Bothell firefighters confirmed an hour later that one person had died.

It's unclear if anyone else was in the home. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram