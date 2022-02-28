1 killed in Bothell fire
BOTHELL, Wash. - A person has died in a fire at a Bothell home, according to firefighters.
Crews were called to the 20700 block of 34th Dr SE around 5 p.m. on Monday.
Bothell firefighters confirmed an hour later that one person had died.
It's unclear if anyone else was in the home.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.
