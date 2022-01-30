1 killed by deputy in pursuit of armed robbery suspect

article

One person is dead after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy following an armed robbery at a convenience store and chase in Clark County on Saturday, authorities said.

The suspect in the robbery in the Orchards area drove away in a stolen vehicle and was chased as he traveled toward Battle Ground, where he then fled on foot, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Sunday. The suspect contacted a homeowner of a nearby residence and, as police responded and contacted those involved, a Clark County sheriff’s deputy fired his gun, hitting one person who eventually died, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say who was shot and why the deputy fired his gun.

The shooting is being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, the sheriff’s office said.

