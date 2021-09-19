1 killed, another injured in North Seattle shooting

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in North Seattle.

According to Seattle Police, officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting on Aurora Ave N. near N 140th St.

Officers began life-saving measures on the two men. A 47-year-old man died at the scene. A 22-year-old man was taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit collected evidence at the scene. Homicide detectives are also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

