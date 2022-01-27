Expand / Collapse search

1 killed after interstate chase, deputy shooting in Portland

By AP News Staff
 
Oregon


PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a suspect during a pursuit which left Interstate 205 in Portland, Oregon, closed for about six hours.

KOIN reports the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the chase Wednesday night and called Portland police for assistance.

The pursuit led officers northbound on I-205 and ended after the suspect’s car crashed.

Officials said the suspect ran from the car and into southbound lanes where the deputy-involved shooting happened — killing the suspect on the scene.

No officers were injured.



