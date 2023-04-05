1 killed, 3 critically injured after car crashes into Auburn home

Auburn police are investigating after a car crashed into a home and left one person dead and multiple people critically injured Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a fatal crash involving a car into a home off Auburn Way South at about 2:45 a.m.

Investigators said the car was driving eastbound, when it lost control and crashed into the home.

According to police, multiple people in the car were ejected. One person was killed and three people were critically injured.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Investigators believe speed played a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.