1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting at Kent gas station

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others seriously hurt early Sunday morning in Kent.

According to Kent Police, officers were called around 1:20 a.m. to the report of shots fired on W. Meeker St. just off of Russell Rd. When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid 30s and a man in his early 20s both with gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures until medics arrived and took the two men to the hospital.

Police said the suspect fled in the victim's vehicle with a third victim. Officers found the third victim dead with a gunshot wound.

A K9 searched the area for the suspect but he was not found. Investigators did not have a suspect description.

Detectives are collecting evidence at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or email KPDTipline@kentwa.gov, reference Kent Police Case number 21-11125.

