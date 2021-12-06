1 killed, 2 hurt when van catches fire in Lakewood

One person was killed and two others seriously hurt when a van caught fire early Monday morning in Lakewood.

According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. to a vehicle fire at 92nd and S. Tacoma Way.

Authorities said a bystander spotted the van on fire and was able to pull two people out to safety. A third person in the van, a man, did not survive.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

A man and a woman were taken in serious condition to a nearby hospital.

It's unclear what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

READ NEXT: Officers arrest suspect in Lakewood auto parts shop burglary

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram