1 killed, 2 hurt when van catches fire in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - One person was killed and two others seriously hurt when a van caught fire early Monday morning in Lakewood.
According to West Pierce Fire & Rescue, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. to a vehicle fire at 92nd and S. Tacoma Way.
Authorities said a bystander spotted the van on fire and was able to pull two people out to safety. A third person in the van, a man, did not survive.
A man and a woman were taken in serious condition to a nearby hospital.
It's unclear what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
