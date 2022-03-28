1 killed, 2 critically injured in Duvall crash
DUVALL, Wash. - A portion of State Route 203 is blocked in Duvall following a crash that left at least one dead and two others seriously injured.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at 288th Street.
Washington State Patrol tells FOX 13 that one vehicle crossed over the center line and hit a landscaping truck head-on.
The driver of that car died at the scene.
WSP says one person in the truck was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and the other is being sent to a nearby hospital.
The highway will stay closed as police investigate.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.
