1 killed, 2 critically injured in Duvall crash

DUVALL, Wash. - A portion of State Route 203 is blocked in Duvall following a crash that left at least one dead and two others seriously injured.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at 288th Street. 

Washington State Patrol tells FOX 13 that one vehicle crossed over the center line and hit a landscaping truck head-on. 

The driver of that car died at the scene.

WSP says one person in the truck was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and the other is being sent to a nearby hospital.

The highway will stay closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 

