1 killed, 1 suffering life-threatening injuries after Tacoma double shooting

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, following a double shooting in Tacoma on Monday.

According to Tacoma police, a 20-year-old man walked into a Shell gas station on Sprague Avenue telling employees that he and his 22-year-old friend were shot.

The 22-year-old was sitting injured in a car nearby and died at the scene.

The 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tacoma police are asking anyone who has information to come forward. It's unknown what lead up to the shooting.

There have been no arrests and police do not have any suspects.

This is a developing story.