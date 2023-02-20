Expand / Collapse search
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Ballard shooting

Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

1 killed, 1 injured in Ballard shooting

Seattle Police say a potential suspect is in custody following a shooting in Ballard that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

SEATTLE - Seattle Police say a potential suspect is in custody following a shooting in Ballard that left one person dead and another seriously injured. 

Officers responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on 15th Ave. NW, near N 80th St.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds. The Seattle Fire Department told FOX 13 that one person died at the scene. The other victim is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the victims and suspects knew each other. 

Police haven't released much information yet, only saying a "potential suspect" is in custody.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.


 