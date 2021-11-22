1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured overnight in the Mount Baker neighborhood.
At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Rainier Avenue South.
When officers arrived they found two people were seriously injured in a shooting.
Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures on one of them but he died at the scene.
The other man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram