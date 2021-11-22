Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood

A man died and another was injured in a shooting overnight in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured overnight in the Mount Baker neighborhood. 

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Rainier Avenue South. 

When officers arrived they found two people were seriously injured in a shooting. 

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures on one of them but he died at the scene. 

The other man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

