1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia City shooting

One man was killed and another critically injured following a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood on Saturday.

Several people called 911 around 6:03 p.m. to report hearing gunshots near Renton Ave S and S Bradford St. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of them was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say witnesses gave varying information about suspects leaving the area, and no arrests have been made yet.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.