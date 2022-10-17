1 killed, 1 injured in Bellingham shooting

article

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Bellingham early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Valencia Street on Oct. 16 for reports of an assault involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound and began rendering first aid.

During that time, a second victim arrived at PeaceHealth St. Jospeh Emergency Department.

That victim, 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack, later died at the hospital. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, also has life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information on what happened, you can contact Bellevue Police at cob.org/tips or by calling 360-778-8611.