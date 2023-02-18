1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in parking lot of Federal Way bar

article

Federal Way Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside of a bar just after midnight on Saturday.

Officers responded to the Brickyard Pub on Military Road for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with "a severe, but non-life-threatening injury" to her leg, according to police.

A 31-year-old suspect was located by a Des Moines police officer and was taken into custody.

Police say an initial investigation indicates an argument in the parking lot of the pub escalated into the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.