1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Gas Works Park

Seattle police are investigating a shooting at Gas Works Park that left a man dead and another injured Tuesday evening.

After 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the location and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Officers performed lifesaving measure on the victims until medics arrived.

One of the victims was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries and the other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD's homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police say if they were searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.



