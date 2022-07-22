1 juvenile suspect arrested, 2 at-large in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting

One young suspect has been arrested and two others are still on the loose in connection to a shooting at a Mount Vernon Walmart that left five people injured.

On Sunday, July 17 around 10 p.m., Mount Vernon police responded to a "weapon offense" at the Walmart at 2301 Freeway. According to police, the people who reported the incident said shots were fired inside the store.

Police said a group of men arrived went inside the store, had an altercation with another group of men and shots were fired. Mount Vernon police say this was an altercation between two rival gangs.

A 76-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men were injured.

On July 22, warrants were served at two locations, and numerous firearms and items entered as evidence were seized. As a result of the search warrant, one suspect surrendered and was booked into the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center on five counts of first-degree assault.

The other two suspects, who police say are both juvenile boys, are still at-large.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist investigators are asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number (360) 428-3211 or during business hours call Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271.