1 injured, road blocked following truck crash in Redmond

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Redmond Police)

A truck crash in Redmond is blocking traffic for several blocks. One person was injured.

Redmond Police say the crash happened on Avondale Rd just north of 95th St. A commercial truck crashed into the back of a pickup truck, pancaking the bed and breaking off its canopy.

The cause of the crash has not been determined yet, but police say one person was injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The road is currently blocked and traffic is being rerouted to 95th St.