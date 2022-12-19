1 injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting, no suspects identified

Tacoma Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 47th and S Oakes around 6:34 p.m. Authorities say a victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in serious condition.

Police also say a Pierce County Transit bus was hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

No suspect has been identified yet.

This is a developing story.