Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
6
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior

1 injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting, no suspects identified

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 47th and S Oakes around 6:34 p.m. Authorities say a victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in serious condition.

Police also say a Pierce County Transit bus was hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

No suspect has been identified yet.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in shooting at Everett bar

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This is a developing story.