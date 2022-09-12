1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating

Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man.

Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.

Detectives learned in their investigation that a woman suspect knocked on the victim's door, and another woman opened the door.

Two men reportedly pushed their way inside and started shooting at the victim, who shot back. During the gunfire, the victim was wounded outside the apartment, and the suspects ran off.

Police have been unable to get information from the victim, who they say is uncooperative. Authorities believe the shooting is gang-related.