1 injured in Stanwood crash involving car, plow truck

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a car and plow truck in Stanwood.

The crash happened on State Route 532 near 64th Avenue Northwest East at about 1 p.m.

Trooper Jacob Kennett said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was partially blocked due to the crash but later reopened.

The Washington State Department of Transportation's cameras showed slick road conditions.

