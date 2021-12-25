Expand / Collapse search
1 injured in Stanwood crash involving car, plow truck

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Stanwood
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Credit: Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett)

STANWOOD, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a car and plow truck in Stanwood. 

The crash happened on State Route 532 near 64th Avenue Northwest East at about 1 p.m.

Trooper Jacob Kennett said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The roadway was partially blocked due to the crash but later reopened. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation's cameras showed slick road conditions. 

