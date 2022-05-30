1 injured in South Seattle shooting Sunday

Police are investigating a shooting in South Seattle, saying a victim disabled their car trying to escape the gunfire.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr Way and S Othello St around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they met with two people in the incident who say they were driving nearby, when a suspect vehicle pulled up next to them.

They told police the driver got out and started shooting at them, hitting one of them in the shoulder.

The two tried to speed away, but struck a curb and disabled their car. They got out and ran, but say the suspects drove off.

Officers collected evidence and noted the bullet hole in the victim’s windshield. The person who was shot was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

This incident, Seattle Police says, was part of a larger rash of gun violence last weekend – authorities are investigating two shootings and eight gun-related incidents across town on Saturday and Sunday. Police note that none of the incidents appear to be related.