1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Belltown
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle Police investigating shooting in Belltown neighborhood

Police say at least one person was injured in a shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Tuesday night.

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that injured at least one person.

There is heavy police presence at Third and Bell St. Detail is limited, but authorities say there is one victim.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.