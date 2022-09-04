1 injured in North Seattle shooting

One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Firefighter medics transported the victim to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers someone shot the man outside, then drove off in a car. No suspect has been identified yet.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.