1 injured in Bellevue shooting, detectives searching for suspects

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Awakening Church Saturday morning.

According to Bellevue Police Department, officers responded to a possible shooting at 114th Ave. SE and SE 6th St. at 9:20 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was allegedly shot in the hand. When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings, but a suspect and victim had left.

Saturday afternoon, it was reported that a victim showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in his hand.

Detectives are investigating and searching for suspects.

