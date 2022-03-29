1 injured in Auburn road rage shooting, no suspects arrested
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police need help identifying a suspect in a road rage shooting last week.
According to police, two cars were heading south off Highway 18 onto Auburn Way S. on March 22, around 10 a.m. The driver of a Ford Mustang drove up behind a Jeep Wrangler, and after a short distance, started shooting a handgun at the victim’s car.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and no suspect was found.
The suspect car is described as a red 2015-present Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information on the suspect, their car or the shooting is urged to call the Auburn Police tip line at (253) 288-7403.
