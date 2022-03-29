1 injured in Auburn road rage shooting, no suspects arrested

article

Auburn Police need help identifying a suspect in a road rage shooting last week.

According to police, two cars were heading south off Highway 18 onto Auburn Way S. on March 22, around 10 a.m. The driver of a Ford Mustang drove up behind a Jeep Wrangler, and after a short distance, started shooting a handgun at the victim’s car.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and no suspect was found.

The suspect car is described as a red 2015-present Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on the suspect, their car or the shooting is urged to call the Auburn Police tip line at (253) 288-7403.

RELATED: Thurston County Deputies searching for armed robbery suspects in Lacey

READ MORE:

Tacoma Police need help finding a hit-and-run suspect who left a victim severely injured

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: