1 injured in Auburn road rage shooting, no suspects arrested

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle
Surveillance photo of the suspect Mustang speeding past the victim's Wrangler (Auburn Police Department).

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police need help identifying a suspect in a road rage shooting last week.

According to police, two cars were heading south off Highway 18 onto Auburn Way S. on March 22, around 10 a.m. The driver of a Ford Mustang drove up behind a Jeep Wrangler, and after a short distance, started shooting a handgun at the victim’s car.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and no suspect was found.

The suspect car is described as a red 2015-present Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on the suspect, their car or the shooting is urged to call the Auburn Police tip line at (253) 288-7403.

