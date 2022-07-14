1 injured in apparent road rage shooting on SR 18 in Federal Way, troopers say

Troopers are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 18 in Federal Way that left a one injured Thursday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson said two cars were involved in a shooting in the eastbound lanes of SR 18 near Weyerhaeuser Way before 10:30 a.m.

One person was injured from shattered glass and taken to the hospital.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the third highway shooting within two days in King County.

On Wednesday morning, troopers said there was an alleged drive-by shooting involving a pellet gun on I-5 near South 200th Street in SeaTac. Hours later, troopers said two drivers fired shots at each other on I-5 near Skyway.



