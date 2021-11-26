Expand / Collapse search
1 injured after garbage truck crashes into South Seattle home

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:47PM
South Seattle
SEATTLE - One person was seriously injured after a garbage truck crashed into a house in South Seattle.

Seattle Fire Department says the truck hit a house near Cascadia Avenue South and South Dakota Street. Surprisingly, the house is still structurally intact but nearby electrical lines have gone down, according to fire officials. No one inside the house was injured.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not known.

