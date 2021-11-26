1 injured, 1 arrested in Spanaway DUI crash

article

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a DUI crash near Spanaway.

Washington State Patrol said the crash happened near State Route 7 and State Route 507 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. A car was heading southbound on SR 7, when a driver on northbound SR 7 crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into them.

The collision blocked both southbound lanes until nearly 10 p.m.

One driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and troopers arrested the other driver for driving under the influence. The driver who was arrested was not injured.

