1 injured, 1 arrested in Lake City drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Seattle Police say they were called to 113th St and Lake City Way around 12:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire. Officers found a 14-year-old in a nearby business who ran there after being shot in the arm.

Several bullet casings were found in the area, up to three blocks away.

While the victim was taken to the hospital, witnesses told officers they saw two groups of teenagers driving in cars and shooting guns out the windows. Another group of alleged shooters ran into a nearby apartment.

Officers surrounded the apartment and called out the occupants, but witnesses could not identify the suspects.

One occupant was booked into jail for assault and firearms violation warrants, and two loaded AR-15-style rifles and magazines were recovered. It is unknown if they were connected to the shooting.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.