1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing at light rail station in Tukwila

A Seattle man was arrested for stabbing another man near the Light Rail station in Tukwila on Tuesday.

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), at 12:17 p.m., officers responded to the Light Rail overflow lot for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

While gathering information from the victim, an officer spotted a man nearby who matched the suspect description. When the officer tried contacting him, he took off running and a chase ensued.

The suspect tried fighting back before ultimately being brought down and taken into custody. The officer was uninjured.

The 40-year-old suspect will be booked for second-degree assault.