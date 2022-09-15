1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle

A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.

They gave the man first aid, and he told officers the attack happened several blocks away. He gave a description of the suspect, and nearby officers contacted a man matching the description.

The victim identified the man as the suspect.

Seattle Fire Department medical staff took over treatment and transported the man to Harborview for treatment.

The 57-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault.