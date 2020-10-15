1 in custody after Seattle Police car set on fire with officers inside

article

Authorities took one person into custody after a Seattle Police car was set on fire with officers inside.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the police car was set on fire Thursday afternoon on Dexter Ave. near John Street.

Few details were immediately released, but police said one person was taken into custody.

Northbound lanes of Dexter Ave. were blocked around 1:45 p.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.