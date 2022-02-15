1 hurt in Renton apartment fire

One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in Renton.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a report of a commercial fire in the 400 block of South 2nd street before 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, there was smoke and a fire coming from an apartment building.

Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram