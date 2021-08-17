1 hurt in domestic violence shooting in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood
SEATTLE - One person was injured in a domestic violence shooting Tuesday evening in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood.
Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of 32nd Ave W.
According to Seattle Police, one person was taken in unknown condition to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.
No further details were immediately released.
