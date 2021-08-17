1 hurt in domestic violence shooting in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood

article

One person was injured in a domestic violence shooting Tuesday evening in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of 32nd Ave W.

Q13 News Photo

According to Seattle Police, one person was taken in unknown condition to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

No further details were immediately released.

