1 hospitalized after Everett shooting

article

A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting in Everett.

Police responded to a report of a shooting before 11 a.m. at 44th Street Southeast and Colby Avenue.

Investigators said there was one victim who was shot and taken to the hospital.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting or if police are searching for a suspect.

The shooting remains ongoing and police said they will release more details Monday.

Police said no roads will be closed for the investigation.



