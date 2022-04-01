Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after Everett apartment fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Everett
Officials are investigating what caused a fire at an Everett apartment early Friday morning.

EVERETT, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a fire at an apartment in Everett

The fire happened after 3 a.m. in the 3600 block of Hoyt Avenue. 

Officials said an adult was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown. 

Crews extinguished the fire by about 4 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

