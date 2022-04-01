1 hospitalized after Everett apartment fire
EVERETT, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a fire at an apartment in Everett.
The fire happened after 3 a.m. in the 3600 block of Hoyt Avenue.
Officials said an adult was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
Crews extinguished the fire by about 4 a.m.
The cause remains under investigation.
