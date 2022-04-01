1 hospitalized after Everett apartment fire

One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a fire at an apartment in Everett.

The fire happened after 3 a.m. in the 3600 block of Hoyt Avenue.

Officials said an adult was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

Crews extinguished the fire by about 4 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram