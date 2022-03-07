1 person killed in Everett motorhome fire

article

One person died after a motorhome caught fire early Monday morning in north Everett.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting the fire just after 1:00 a.m. Callers said there may be a person trapped inside.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the motorhome which was parked in an alley near 35th St. and Rockefeller Ave.

The fire spread to trees and a utility pole, but firefighters put out the fire before it could spread to any other homes.

One person was found dead inside the motorhome.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy and work to identify the victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

