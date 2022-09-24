1 dead, multiple suspects arrested after shooting in Cashmere

article

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Cashmere Friday night, which resulted in an hours long standoff and the arrest of multiple suspects.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 11:00 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Aplets Way. When law enforcement arrived, they found person dead with a gunshot wound.

The CCSO says the East Cascade Regional SWAT Team and the Columbia River Drug Task Force arrived to the scene to assist deputies. It was not until around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday that multiple suspects were taken into custody.

Details about what led to a seven-hour standoff are limited. At this point, the CCSO says there is no longer a threat to the public.

CCSO detectives and the coroner’s office are currently leading the investigation.

RELATED: 1 killed in Auburn drive-by shooting

This is a developing story; further information will be released as soon as it becomes available.