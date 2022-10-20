1 dead, multiple injured after SR 510 crash in Thurston County

article

Troopers are investing a deadly crash Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash is also blocking both directions.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said multiple people were taken to the hospital.

According to Reyer, the people inside the causing passenger car had serious injuries and the people inside an SUV that was struck had minor injuries.

Reyer said a juvenile passenger in the causing vehicle died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers should expect delays as troopers investigate.

It's unknown when the roadway will reopen but travelers are advised to use I-5 to get around the closure.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.