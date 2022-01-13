1 dead in trailer fire in Eatonville

Fire officials are investigating what caused a deadly trailer fire Thursday morning in Eatonville.

The fire happened in a wooded area near Groe Road East.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 13 News that one person died in the fire.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

